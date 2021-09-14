7 Things To Do This Week (9/15-9/19)
Beer, dancing, and tons of laughter is happening this weekend in Addison, as Addison Oktoberfest officially returns Thursday-Sunday! Visit any day for amazing live music, entertaining games and activities, and unique shopping and arts attractions. Other things to do this week include checking out happy hour and ordering a delicious lunch from a local restaurant. Learn about all these things and more in our guide of 7 Things To Do This Week below.addison.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0