CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

7 Things To Do This Week (9/15-9/19)

By Sydni Ellis
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beer, dancing, and tons of laughter is happening this weekend in Addison, as Addison Oktoberfest officially returns Thursday-Sunday! Visit any day for amazing live music, entertaining games and activities, and unique shopping and arts attractions. Other things to do this week include checking out happy hour and ordering a delicious lunch from a local restaurant. Learn about all these things and more in our guide of 7 Things To Do This Week below.

addison.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

15 Things to Do With Your Fam This Thanksgiving (Besides Eating)

If you’re not in the kitchen preparing the meal for the rest of your family, it’s likely you’re kicked back on the couch with a pumpkin ale, snacking on the cheeseboard your host curated. And while Thanksgiving relaxation certainly has its place, there are plenty of activities the whole family can participate in (and we mean besides a turkey trot).
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

Catching Up With Cameron: Things To Do This Weekend In Charlotte (9.17-9.19)

Could it be? Are the cooler, fall-like temperatures actually coming? It looks like it could be so in the next week or so. This weekend, temperatures will get up into the mid 80’s and if you want to get out and enjoy that last bit of Summer heat, there are plenty of events to check out this weekend around Charlotte. Here’s a list of events going on in the Queen City this weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pmq.com

This Week in Pizza 9-15-2021

— CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS WEEK IN PIZZA! — :: The latest in pizza industry news & marketing ::. Basil Street to Roll Out Automated Pizza Kitchens Nationwide. Recipe of the Month: The Grandma Pizza from GrandéCheese. SpeedLine Offers Free Webinar on Cloud Reporting and Analytics. This Pizza...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimento Cheese#Beer Cheese#Restaurants#Pub#Simon Says#Southern#Ida Claire#The Chicken Kale Salad#The Crispy Deviled Eggs#The Brussels Sprouts#German#Red Light
theeverygirl.com

9 Things All Successful Women Do On Sunday

We’ve all fallen victim to a bad case of the Sunday Scaries. You know what I’m talking about: those days where all you can do is lay in bed and binge an entire Netflix series, feeling sad that the weekend is over and worried about the stressors that Monday will bring. But news flash: the weekend is not over, and how you spend your Sundays can ease a lot of those Monday stressors. In fact, the most successful women know their Sunday routine can make or break their entire week. Read on for eight Sunday rituals that successful women never skip.
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Glow Run Carrollton

Grab your glow sticks and sneakers and sign up for the Third Annual Glow Run through McInnish Sports Complex. This run is far from your average glow-in-the-dark event. Show up early for the pre-party, where a live DJ will get you pumped up for the race. There will also be a glow paint bar, photobooth, and additional glow gear for you to pick up prior to heading to the starting line. As you run or walk the course, you will encounter different light and glow features. After the race, head back over to the party tent and cool down or keep dancing.
CARROLLTON, TX
DFW Community News

16 Terrific Letter T Crafts & Activities

We have 16 terrific Letter T crafts! Trains, tulips, turtles, trees, tractors are all terrific letter t words. We are continuing our preschool alphabet learning series with Letter T Activities. There are so many fun things you can do with the letter t — from making a simple tiger to...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
DFW Community News

Coming Soon: The Soup Series

Raise your hand if you’re ready for cozy blankets, sweaters, cool breezes, and big soup pots gently simmering on the stove? If so, then you should know The Soup Series is making its way to you very, very soon!. Please raise your hand if you are ready for any of...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Western Days Lewisville

This unique festival, designed to showcase the history and spirit of the west, invites attendees to find the cowboy in them through themed events, attractions, food, shopping and entertainment. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021: 5 – 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Old Town Lewisville. Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
DFW Community News

Nighttime Explorers (All Ages)- Ticketed

Calling all explorers! Discover the mysteries of the night as we learn about nocturnal creatures, stars, and things that glow in the dark. The McKinney Public Library System's programs and events are free, but space is limited. Free tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to high demand:. Ticketed...
MCKINNEY, TX
DFW Community News

Game Day Drinks for Football Season

FOOTBALL IS BACK! With the arrival of the NFL and college football seasons comes tailgates, refreshing drinks and good company. We’ve rounded up three new-to-us bottles and cans that make for great choices when it comes to your next pre-game or at-home watch party. Check it out!. The Bruery and...
NFL
twincitiesgeek.com

This Week in Geek (9/13/21–9/19/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, September 13, to Sunday, September 19. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and indoor masking, this column will primarily share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, we will be reintroducing in-person events. Please be mindful of the risks when attending in-person events and be sure to follow all safety measures put in place. Ultimately, it is up to you to use good judgment to keep yourself and vulnerable populations safe.
GEORGIA STATE
The Exponent

9/7/21 things to do

11:45 a.m. starting at Krach Lawn. Mucca Pazza has performed at Lollapalooza, Lincoln Center, the Montreal Jazz Fest and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Performance times and locations are: Thursday, Sept. 9 at Krach Lawn 11:45 a.m., Purdue Bell Tower 1:15 p.m. and Memorial Mall 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 10 at Purdue Bell Tower 4:20 p.m., Purdue Arch at Grant and State streets 5:20 p.m. and Greyhouse Coffee plaza at Northwestern and State streets 6:20 p.m. For more details, go to https://www.purdue.edu/convocations/32526-2/.
LAFAYETTE, IN
kingstonhappenings.org

Highlighted Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 9/7-9/12

This is a blockbuster week with a huge variety of exciting events scheduled for you to choose from. Not only is there an awesome music scene happening here in our corner of the Hudson Valley with some jazz, classical music and alt rock performances, but there are plenty of unique outdoor and kids events as well! Added to all of these fun activities are some great opportunities to learn about this area’s history!
KINGSTON, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy