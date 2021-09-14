CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Chamber names Jennifer Davis president, CEO

By From staff reports
Statesboro Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Executive Committee of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce announced recently the promotion of Jennifer Davis to be president and CEO of the chamber. Davis joined the chamber in May to lend her expertise in the areas of marketing and communication, member relations and economic development. Having previously served two nationally accredited chambers, she brings experience leading talent and workforce initiatives, managing professional and entrepreneurial networks and has been recognized industrywide for career excellence while working for the Milledgeville Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, said Mandy Fortune, chairman of the Board.

