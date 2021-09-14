CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data, Data Everywhere: The Challenges of Hybrid Cloud Networks

By Usha Andra
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-author: Mike Dilio, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. These days, data could be stored anywhere, in any environment. It’s spread across on-premises and offsite locations, public and private clouds, pure and hybrid installations. Networks have gotten more complex, and management is more siloed. At the same time, IT organizations are expected to maintain everything flawlessly, delivering high availability across globally distributed infrastructure with disparate toolsets. This is the challenge of Hybrid Cloud Networks.

