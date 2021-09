The Boston Bruins were among the busiest NHL teams in the offseason, with several changes being made at every position. An aggressive approach to free agency saw the B's land forwards Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek, while adding defenseman Derek Forbort as well. The goalie position was overhauled with the addition of Linus Ullmark, who projects to be the starter with Jeremy Swayman serving as the backup. Last year's tandem of Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak is no more, although Rask could return during the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO