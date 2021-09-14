CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Stop by Wild Onion Eatery in Trenton for sandwiches of all shapes and sizes

By Emily Wasserman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComfort food takes center stage at Wild Onion Eatery in Trenton, Missouri. The restaurant, owned by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Jeri Saul, serves a variety of dishes, including hearty salads, but the bestsellers feature their hand-cut, hand-breaded pork tenderloin. Try the pork loin strips, pork loin sandwich or a “sloppy” served with mashed potatoes and white country gravy on Texas toast.

