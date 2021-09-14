Stop by Wild Onion Eatery in Trenton for sandwiches of all shapes and sizes
Comfort food takes center stage at Wild Onion Eatery in Trenton, Missouri. The restaurant, owned by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Jeri Saul, serves a variety of dishes, including hearty salads, but the bestsellers feature their hand-cut, hand-breaded pork tenderloin. Try the pork loin strips, pork loin sandwich or a “sloppy” served with mashed potatoes and white country gravy on Texas toast.www.feastmagazine.com
