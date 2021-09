The Fortnite Season 8 battle pass is here to coincide with the beginning of the new season, which only sees things getting stranger following the alien invasion plotline. There's no rest for the weary as, following their battle with The Last Reality, Fortnite loopers will now have to defend the island from the cubes which have forcibly taken dominion over the island. If you're wondering what's in the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass, we'll be breaking down character by character.

