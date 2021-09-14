CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Everyday Cheapskate: How to regrow scallions and other vegetables from scraps

Indiana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt our house, we’re getting much better with storing and using up produce. In fact, we’ve all but completely stopped throwing rotten produce into the garbage. Now, I’m taking it further by actually regrowing vegetables from scraps — in the kitchen window! It’s like my inner gardener has come out to play, and not a moment too soon as grocery prices soar and inflation in the U.S. has now reached a 20-year high.

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Identify and Fix Common Vegetable Garden Problems and Pests

You spend all summer tending your garden, waiting for that perfect harvest. But plenty of common vegetable garden problems and pests are waiting, too!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Hunt
Columbian

How to pickle just about any vegetable

Millennia before Louis Pasteur discovered the bacteria-killing process known as pasteurization, our ravenous forbears found that foods lasted longer if they were treated to various procedures. Before mechanical refrigeration and freezing were the norm for extending the shelf life of food, methods included drying, salting, cooling and, of course, pickling.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

It’s Time to Plant Your Fall Vegetable Garden—Here’s How

If you have free space in your garden beds or empty containers, it’s still early enough to plant for a fall harvest. Vegetable gardening in the fall is often more successful than in the spring or summer because you are up against fewer odds: weed growth slows down, the plants are under less heat stress, there’s more rain, and many garden pests are also (temporarily) gone. While you can certainly do a thorough end-of-seasoning gardening cleanup (and you should!) you can also make use of your fertile ground for a harvest-timed harvest.
GARDENING
Indiana Gazette

Everyday Cheapskate: How to avoid impulse buying at the grocery store

Perhaps you’ve noticed that it’s not easy to get out of the typical American supermarket with exactly what you went in to purchase. Believe it or not, a lot of behavioral science goes into the way that store is designed and laid out with a single purpose in mind — to get you to buy more than you came for. The store’s layout may be costing you money!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
York Dispatch Online

Spice up patty melts with scallion-chipotle mayo

Ever since they were first served commercially in the 1940s, patty melts have been a terrific stand-in for burgers. Served between two slices of buttered, griddled bread instead of a bun, a patty melt is a humble yet tasty sammie that doesn’t take long to prepare. It’s classic American comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Scallions#Food Waste#Frugal Living#Lettuce#Everydaycheapskate Com#Everydaycheap Skate Com
Indiana Gazette

Everyday Cheapskate: With meal planning, think cost per serving, not price per pound

Pop quiz: Which is the better buy? Pork tenderloin for $2.97 per pound or boneless pork chops at $3.47 per pound — taken from my local supermarket’s weekly ad? If you answered the tenderloin, you’re in good company. Most of us would, but we’d be wrong. Price per pound can be misleading because not all cuts of meat and poultry yield the same number of servings per pound.
FOOD & DRINKS
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Flavored vinegars make elegant holiday gifts

Just as I was wondering what on earth I would do with all of the basil, oregano and chives in my garden, here came a note from Ginny M. of Minnesota: "I love using flavored vinegars. How can I make my own?" Her note reminded me that herb vinegars are...
GARDENING
Food Network

How to Tell When Your Garden Fruits and Vegetables Are Ripe for the Picking

Whether you’re a beginner or a master gardener, sometimes it can be difficult to know when it’s time to harvest your crops. And to get the most delicious-tasting vegetables from your garden, harvesting them when they are at their peak flavor is important. After all, you’ve put in the hard work nurturing them all season long.
GARDENING
eugeneweekly.com

Winter Vegetables

It happens every year. The glory of abundant produce from our gardens and the many wonderful farms that surround us in this valley starts to wane. No longer are friends and family sending you home with bags brimming with zucchini. You’ve canned, jammed, sauced and frozen as much as your pantry shelves will hold. Once you’ve closed down your beds and planted your cover crops (we’re partial to crimson clover and annual rye around here, but follow your joy) it’s time to sit back and relax for the cold months.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Widen the gap with homemade bread

If you've read my book, "7 Money Rules for Life," you know that rule number one is so simple it would be easy to overlook it as being too elementary. Here it is: Spend less than you earn. Now, let's think about this. "Spend less than you earn" is not...
FOOD & DRINKS
Love and Lemons

How to Make Vegetable Stock

Learn how to make vegetable stock! Perfect for using in soups, sauces, risottos, and more, this homemade broth is super flavorful and easy to make. The other day, I was making vegetable stock with veggie odds and ends I’d accumulated throughout the week. As I stood in the kitchen, savoring the delicious aroma wafting from my stock pot, I realized that I had yet to share my method for how to make vegetable broth on the blog. I have over 80(!!) soup recipes on here, and another soup season is right around the corner. Suffice it to say, this vegetable stock recipe is long overdue.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
The Independent

Roast chicken with herbs leads to a curried chicken dish

In her book “Cook Once Dinner Fix,” Cassy Joy Garcia includes this double recipe for a whole chicken:MEAL 1Herb-Crusted Roasted Chicken with Lemon-Garlic OrzoThis dinner series illustrates how a whole chicken can be creatively put to good use. First, a chicken is liberally seasoned with fresh herbs and lemon, then roasted to perfection and the breasts served fresh out of the oven over a fabulous lemon-garlic orzo. The wings, legs, and thighs get a makeover for the second dinner, an easy sheet pan curried chicken. The chicken pieces are tossed with curry powder–spiced coconut milk, roasted with veggies, and served...
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds

Imagine this: you’ re cuddled up on the couch, the aroma of a fall-scented candle fills the air and you’ re about to watch your favorite Halloween movie. What’ s missing from this picture? This timeless snack is an autumn right of passage, but with so many cooking methods to choose from, it’ s hard to cut through the noise and find the best one.
RECIPES
alternativemedicine.com

How many fruits and vegetables do we really need?

We often talk about how diets rich in fruits and vegetables are good for your health. But how much do you need to average per day to reap real rewards? An analysis from a recent study in the journal Circulation indicates that a total of five servings per day of fruits and vegetables offers the strongest health benefits.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy