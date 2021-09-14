Everyday Cheapskate: How to regrow scallions and other vegetables from scraps
At our house, we’re getting much better with storing and using up produce. In fact, we’ve all but completely stopped throwing rotten produce into the garbage. Now, I’m taking it further by actually regrowing vegetables from scraps — in the kitchen window! It’s like my inner gardener has come out to play, and not a moment too soon as grocery prices soar and inflation in the U.S. has now reached a 20-year high.www.indianagazette.com
