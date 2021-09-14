CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Housing development coming to Beaver Dam

By Chris Higgins
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year. On Monday, the Common Council approved a development agreement with Neumann Developments to build a single-family housing subdivision with roughly 60 lots on a rural property off Ollinger Road and North Crystal Lake Road near the Corporate Drive business park. The city will provide an incentive of up to $6.75 million to the developer to cover construction costs using tax increment financing, essentially as a tax break. TIF incentives are paid from increased tax revenue from new development, not general taxpayer dollars.

www.wiscnews.com

