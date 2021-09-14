CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The number of Covid-19 positive children on the rise in North Texas, current number of hospitalizations doubled since January

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFv8j_0bwDIEol00

Texas – There are three major things that differs the Delta variant from all the previous variants of the virus we know. The Delta showed everyone that the efficacy of the vaccines drops, the Delta is proven to be by far more contagious compared to all the other variants and last but not least, it’s the first variant that infects children with the same rates as adults.

That’s the main reason why many people started to really fear the virus, since the start of the school year across the country brought many problems for both parents and hospitals. The number of children infected with the virus is on the rise in every state including Texas, and the latest data is sounding the alarm.

Doctors say the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is increasing the pediatric hospital numbers. It’s something school administrators are watching as well.

North Texas superintendents all say their districts continue to face tremendous challenges.

Many teachers are choosing to retire early due to the pandemic. Students continue to face learning loss. Many are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest UT Southwestern report shows pediatric COVID hospitalizations have more than doubled since January.

During a virtual chat hosted by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Superintendents described the long-term concerns for public education in the pandemic.

Leaders from Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Coppell and Irving ISDs shed light on those challenges.

“This isn’t going to go away in the 21-22 school year. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” said CFBISD Superintendent John Chapman.

All of them are concerned with teacher burnout.

“Many of our teachers have said they’re April, May tired and it’s only September,” said Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt.

The administrators also worry about the growing learning gap.

The Texas Education Agency estimates children have lost about three months’ worth of learning.

“It’s going to take all of us to get back on track,” said Irving ISD Superintendent Magda Hernandez.

Coppell and Carrollton-Farmers Branch both offer virtual learning for certain students — at least for now.

State lawmakers recently approved funding for virtual classes on a limited basis.

“Again, it was because my child cannot get a vaccine at this time, so we understood that,” Chapman said.

The latest UT Southwestern COVID forecast finds pediatric hospital admissions continue to climb rapidly. It’s likely the impact of return to in-person learning and some students too young or unable to get vaccinated.

“Our emergency rooms that have been just overwhelmed with the number of kids that are sick right now,” said Seth Kaplan with the Texas Pediatric Society

Rapid growth is still seen in the 0-17 age group with large increases in pediatric admissions in Dallas and Collin counties.

And in Tarrant County, pediatric hospitals hit another pandemic high this week.

“We’re seeing the same exact things in our in our offices,” Dr. Kaplan said. “Our offices are the busiest they’ve been in over a decade with sick children.”

The report states only the pediatric age group is still experiencing robust growth in new admissions.

“We are starting to see decreased rates of hospitalization and decreased rates of positivity among adults,” Dr. Kaplan said. “So we hope that this wave may be about to peak and come down a little bit.”

Dr. Kaplan says getting the COVID vaccine approved for kids under the age of 12 will be a real game-changer. That could happen by the end of this year.

He says for now we can really do our best to keep infections down by continuing to practice all those safety practices like masking and distancing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth students once again will have to mask up and the mask mandate is enforced again starting Monday

Fort Worth, TX – The mask mandate in the Fort Worth area is enforced again and every student starting Monday is obligated to wear mask of face covering. According to the latest information, more than 84,000 students under the Fort Worth Independent School District will have to wear masks again. No one knows how long the mask mandate will remain enforced as there are many questions to be answered.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Worker shortage still an issue for Dallas/Fort Worth local businesses, the trend is expected to continue in the upcoming months

Dallas, TX – Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, businesses were struggling with both lowered operations and staffing shortages. At the beginning of the summer the trend of increased operations is seen in almost every industry, but the workers shortage still remains a big issue especially for the small, local business owners.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Covid 19#School Principal#Cfbisd#Coppell Isd#Irving Isd#Ut Southwestern Covid
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott optimistic about the Covid-19 wave, but health experts say Texas will hit record number of hospitalizations

Texas – The latest Covid-19 wave has no intensions to slow down and the number of daily positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is growing in Texas. But according to UT Southwestern researchers, the worst is yet to come claiming the state will see an increase in the number of hospitalizations and will reach record high numbers since the start of the pandemic very soon.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

College students in Texas are facing financial difficulties as a result of the rising rent, many still struggle to find accommodation

Dallas, TX – The rising rent across the country is a real thing in Texas too and students are among the most affected groups of the increased rent prices. According to latest reports, many University of North Texas students are facing financial difficulties since the prices of the housing went up compared to last year and two years ago.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

As a result of the high infection rate and high number of daily Covid-19 cases, the biggest two school districts in North Texas will offer virtual learning optionally

North Texas – The two biggest school districts in North Texas decided to optionally offer partial virtual learning as a result of the high number od daily Covid-19 cases in the area. The Dallas Independent School District and the Fort Worth Independent School District are reportedly preparing for partial returns...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

These are the few things that those who will get the third, booster dose of the vaccine will experience, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained

As the third dose is slowly but surely becoming a reality in the United States, fully vaccinated people wonder what they are about to feel and experience after getting the third shot. Regardless of the fact that the World Health Organization in multiple occasions announced their recommendation for countries to...
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy