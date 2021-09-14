CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1,000 sign-up bonus: More than 11,000 job openings, Amazon looking for workers for multiple positions in the North Texas area

By Nadia Ferr
 6 days ago
Texas – Amazon in North Texas is looking to hire more than 11,000 workers in the upcoming period and the company says they have numerous different positions for those interested.

According to Amazon, the starting salary is $15 per hour and the company is looking for both full-time and part-time workers. Additionally, as the part of their incentive program, the offer up to $1,000 sign-up bonus for their new workers.

On Monday, the online retail giant announced its plan to hire more than 125,000 logistics employees across the country to better serve its customers.

That’s on top of the 40,000 corporate and IT jobs it announced earlier this month and doesn’t include the seasonal openings it expects to have closer to the holidays.

The company said it is trying to fill roles at about 250 new fulfillment centers, sorting centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations which opened in 2021.

Amazon went as far as calling itself the largest job creator in the United States.

“We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel,” said Dave Clark, the CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. “We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive.”

Benefits for new full-time employees include health, vision and dental insurance, a 401K retirement savings plan and 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Amazon also recently announced a college tuition program that launches in January. More than 750,000 of its hourly employees, including warehouse and transportation workers, will be eligible to take classes and earn a bachelor’s degree while working for the company.

The company is hosting an online career day event on Wednesday for those who are interested in applying and current employees looking for a promotion.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/apply.

