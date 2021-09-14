CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mackenzie Leads Hearing on Lobbying Reform Bills

By The Valley Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – In his capacity as chairman of the House State Government Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections, Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) today led a hearing at the state Capitol that focused on lobbying reform legislation introduced earlier this year in the House of Representatives. The 12 bills would increase openness and transparency in the lobbying process, limit the influence of professional lobbyists, and hold lobbyists to a higher standard of ethical conduct.

wdac.com

Speaker Calls For United Effort To Reform Harrisburg Lobby Rules

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler submitted testimony in support of legislation that would establish new rules for lobbyists in Harrisburg. Cutler told the House State Government Committee on Campaign Finance and Elections that our lawmaking process only works effectively when the voices of our constituents drive our decisions and our votes. Their voices must never be silenced or manipulated by those who attempt to improperly use influence, access, relationship or money to sway the Legislature. Cutler listed 12 pieces of legislation that would increase openness and transparency in the lobbying process, limit the influence of professional lobbyists, and hold lobbyists to a higher standard of ethical conduct.
HARRISBURG, PA
CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Pennsylvania State
MetroTimes

Lawmakers introduce bills to reform school disciplinary process

State Sens. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor), Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) and Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) introduced a package of bills this week to transform Michigan’s disciplinary systems in schools and further mitigate the effects of the long-running zero-tolerance policy that was abolished in 2016. Zero-tolerance policies meant students were required to face...
DETROIT, MI
brproud.com

Sen. Bill Cassidy co-sponsors act to reform online platform moderation

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has co-sponsored an act that would increase accountability for big internet platforms and erase the opportunity for them to take down content without warning. The Platform Accountability and Transparency act aims to protect Section 230, “which has governed internet development for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
