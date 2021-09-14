Mackenzie Leads Hearing on Lobbying Reform Bills
HARRISBURG – In his capacity as chairman of the House State Government Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections, Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) today led a hearing at the state Capitol that focused on lobbying reform legislation introduced earlier this year in the House of Representatives. The 12 bills would increase openness and transparency in the lobbying process, limit the influence of professional lobbyists, and hold lobbyists to a higher standard of ethical conduct.www.thevalleyledger.com
