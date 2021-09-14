Mackenzie Leads Hearing on Lobbying Reform Bills

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler submitted testimony in support of legislation that would establish new rules for lobbyists in Harrisburg. Cutler told the House State Government Committee on Campaign Finance and Elections that our lawmaking process only works effectively when the voices of our constituents drive our decisions and our votes. Their voices must never be silenced or manipulated by those who attempt to improperly use influence, access, relationship or money to sway the Legislature. Cutler listed 12 pieces of legislation that would increase openness and transparency in the lobbying process, limit the influence of professional lobbyists, and hold lobbyists to a higher standard of ethical conduct.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO