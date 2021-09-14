CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Comic, Dies

By KDWN Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer and “Weekend Update” host, has died. His death Tuesday was confirmed by his management team, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, who said Macdonald, 61, had cancer for nine years but kept it private. Macdonald was on “Saturday Night Live” during the 1990s as a writer-performer, and a laconic host of “Weekend Update.” After leaving the show in 1998, he starred in an ABC sitcom for three years. Macdonald was a stand-up comedian born and raised in Quebec City, Canada, and worked briefly as a writer for the ABC sitcom “Roseanne” before he was asked to join “Saturday Night Live.”

