BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All across the United States, there’s a shortage of school bus drivers. The issue is so severe, even the youngest riders notice it. Violett Yang is an elementary student in Clarkesville, Md. In an interview with WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett, she said “Every seat has like 2 to 3 people in it, and a lot of the times kindergartners are squeezing in one seat.” Violett’s mother said things have improved since the first couple of days in the school year. “I feel like the first one or two days was a huge mess. The bus delayed at the beginning and sometimes picked up...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO