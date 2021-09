Last on sale - Release date 07 Sep 2021. 15 days of Premium Account. The Nanchang A-5C is an export modification of the Q-5B strike fighter, developed in the early 80’s for the Pakistani Air Force, which has also been supplied to Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sudan. This fighter is intensively used in combat to this day. Compared to the original, external suspension points for air-to-air guided missiles have been added to the aircraft. The A-5C is capable of a top speed of over 1.400 km/h, and armed with two 23mm cannons with eight external suspension mounts: four under the fuselage and four under the wings. The A-5C carries a variety of the suspended weapons: 14 Type 90-1 HEAT rockets, two Matra R550 Magic 1 or AIM-9P Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, as well as four 250 kg or four 500 lbs bombs.

