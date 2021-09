Adding captions to photos can help you to add context or a note to a picture or video, and this is now easily done on iPhone and iPad. Captions are a useful feature for cataloging images and adding notes about a photo too, for example maybe you took a photo of people and you wanted to add a caption with each of their names, or perhaps you took a photo or video of an event and you want to add a caption to specify what it was and help add some context to the image, or for future reference. Captions could also be helpful when someone else goes through some of the photos on your iPhone and they want the context. Another benefit to captions? They can be searched by keyword. So whatever the use case, adding captions to photos is easy on iPhone and iPad.

