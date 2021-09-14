Fight Between Two Virginia Rattlesnakes Is A Must Watch

If there’s one thing you NEVER want to do, it’s get into a fight with a rattlesnake. Growing up in Texas, you are taught to listen for and fear the sound of that distinctive rattle that warns you that you are too close. That being said, if you get the chance to watch one rattlesnake duke it out with another rattlesnake (from a safe distance, of course)? Hell to the yeah! Check out these two. If you’ve ever wondered how snakes fight, apparently it’s by using their bodies as weapons against the other. I guess rattlesnakes are immune to rattlesnake venom? How does it end? Check it out below.