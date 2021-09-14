CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Fight Between Two Virginia Rattlesnakes Is A Must Watch

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing you NEVER want to do, it’s get into a fight with a rattlesnake. Growing up in Texas, you are taught to listen for and fear the sound of that distinctive rattle that warns you that you are too close. That being said, if you get the chance to watch one rattlesnake duke it out with another rattlesnake (from a safe distance, of course)? Hell to the yeah! Check out these two. If you’ve ever wondered how snakes fight, apparently it’s by using their bodies as weapons against the other. I guess rattlesnakes are immune to rattlesnake venom? How does it end? Check it out below.

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Public asked to report pinesnake sightings in Virginia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to collect data on the status of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. If you observe a pinesnake, please contact...
VIRGINIA STATE
matadornetwork.com

These 10 states have the most fatal wild animal attacks in the country

While we can admire the beauty of animals that nature has to offer from a distance, it’s important to remember that those same wild animals can be as dangerous as they are mesmerizing. Animals kill more than 400 people in the US each year. Some states are more prone to animal attacks than others, especially ones with large human populations or levels of tourism that encroach on public lands where certain types of animals live. The outdoors site Outforia looked at public animal attacks data logged on Wikipedia over the last 50 years to find which places see the most deadly animal attacks — and which animals have historically done the attacking.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pennsylvania Named one of the States Where the Most People Are Killed by Wild Animals

Did you know that Pennsylvania is one of the states where people have been killed by wild animals at an alarming rate?. Outforia complied a bunch of facts in order to find out which states in the country had the most deadly animal attacks in the past twenty years. Now this doesn't include getting attacked by bees, or getting mulled by a dog. Also, the number of deadly car crashes caused by hitting a deer was not factored in either. I'm talking wild animals like cayotes, bears, sharks, cougars, wolves and more. The type of animal that you never wish to encounter in your lifetime because you know it won't end well for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In New Jersey

You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired ‘Jaws’

New Jersey has an interesting history, with Revolutionary War battles, famous duels, unique inventions, scientific discoveries, and more all happening in the state. One of the darkest events that’s happened in New Jersey though was so strange and terrifying, it inspired one of the most famous horror films of all time. Of course, sharks are […] The post You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired ‘Jaws’ appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Rattlesnakes#Timber Rattlesnake#White Blaze Outdoors
Visual Freedom

3 Dangerous Animals that you can find in Indiana

Are you ready to see a list of some of the most dangerous animals in Indiana? Check out these three dangerous animals in Indiana. The state of Indiana has officially declared that there are no gray wolf breeding populations in the state's vast territory. It is similar to a trend seen in many regions west of the Continental Divide and has virtually eliminated these famed pack hunters from the plains across the country. Despite this, it is conceivable for gray wolves to travel into Indiana from neighboring Michigan, where they are known to live and spotted in other parts of the American Midwestern United States.
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

4 Grizzly Bears Killed After Getting Into Garbage, Vehicle

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Four grizzly bears — a female and her three yearling cubs — were euthanized after repeatedly getting into improperly stored garbage and vehicles near Glacier National Park, Montana wildlife officials said. The family of bears got into a trailer in Polebridge that was being used...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Connecticut

Connecticut is a New England state in the United States featuring a combination of coastal cities and rural areas sprinkled with small villages. Mystic is known for its Seaport Museum, which houses centuries-old ships, and the Mystic Aquarium's beluga whale exhibits. The city of New Haven, located on Long Island Sound, is known for Yale University and the Peabody Museum of Natural History. Despite all this, this state is also full of dangerous animals. Below are some of the animals ranked from highest to lowest in the order.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Only In Virginia

Damascus, Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Virginia has no shortage of charming, picturesque small towns to visit. Recently, one of them has been put on the map as one of the very best small towns vacations in America. Lovingly referred to as America’s Friendliest Trail Town, Damascus is a southwestern Virginia gem of a destination that has it all:  charming storefronts, […] The post Damascus, Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Search for 3-year-old Virginia girl turns into recovery mission

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The search for 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell has turned into a recovery mission. Khaleesi went missing back in February after officials say her incarcerated mother placed her in the care of Candi Royer. Reports say that Khaleesi was in the care of Royer from October until...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Virginia man snagged in major meth snare

STUART, Va. — Authorities in Patrick County, assisted by the Surry Sheriff’s Office, have made a major drug bust involving methamphetamine. It culminated with the arrest of Jason Foley Iroler, 45, of 295 Pedigo Ridge Road, on multiple counts of distribution of meth, Patrick Sheriff Dan Smith announced Friday. “Our...
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The 5 Coolest Attractions In Virginia That Not Enough People Visit

Virginia is chock-full of must-see destinations that are known the world over. From Historic Jamestown to Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Beach, and Mount Vernon, these iconic attractions are always worth a visit. Yet we have a special fondness for the lesser-known destinations. These are the kinds of places that may require a bit more time and effort to find but are always worth the search. And, you might discover that they’re located practically right under your nose! So, without further ado, here are some of the coolest attractions that not nearly enough people visit. From outdoor destinations to incredible wineries, there’s a little something on this list for every kind of explorer.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy