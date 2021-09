This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that it was at risk of defaulting last month. A property developer at risk of default is nothing new, however, Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property company and owes more than $300bn to creditors and suppliers and is due to pay its offshore bond payment on Thursday. Evergrande’s share price fell another 18% on Monday, and the sell-off has spread to other Chinese real estate companies and financial firms. The crisis at Evergrande triggered a 3.5% sell-off on the Hang Seng, while stock markets in China and Japan are closed for a public holiday.

