Happiness is subjective. What makes one person happy, might spell misery for another. The same can be said for states. No matter where you're from, there's a sense of home-state pride that people from other states just don't get. There's no way of knowing if any one state really is better than another, but data analysts have been able to pin down which states are the happiest. The findings might surprise you.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO