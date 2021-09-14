Retail Cereal Bars

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laura McQuarrie
Cover picture for the articleWith its selection of healthy, classic, international and special-edition cereals, Stir's is a cereal bar that promises to change the way people eat cereal. The cereal bar is a destination for fans of breakfast food and it provides a taste of nostalgic childhood cereals, fun collaborations and dessert-like creations that appeal to kids of all ages. Stir's offers more than 75 different kinds of cereals, which are displayed in the ready-to-pour tubes that line the walls of the locations.

