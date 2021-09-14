AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 0.7300 even as sellers flirt with 20-DMA
AUD/USD remains pressured after the heaviest daily fall in a week. MACD conditions, downside break of 50-DMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top for fresh entry. AUD/USD stays depressed around 0.7315 after declining the most in a week the previous day. Although 20-DMA challenges the pair sellers, a clear downside break of 50-DMA, backed by downbeat MACD signals, keeps bears hopeful.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0