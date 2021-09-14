CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

One Man's Opinion: Taking stock in Stockbridge

By Bill Crane Political Analyst bill.csicrane@gmail.com
Clayton News Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m standing at the precipice, looking down into a sparkling, new state-of-the-art, 3,500-seat amphitheater, wondering in part how it got here in the charming Southern Crescent town of Stockbridge. It occurs to me during the tour that follows that this is a town that has taken advantage of the “down-time” brought on by this pandemic, taking stock of its assets as well as its liabilities, and deciding to make some additions. The venue is so new it doesn’t yet have a name, but it will open a bit later this month, with Georgian Gladys Knight and the peerless Patti LaBelle. Stockbridge, now the largest municipality in Henry County (the seventh most populous in Georgia), may be due for a diva wattage overload on Saturday, Sept. 25th at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

