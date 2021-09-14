InfoTracer Releases Special Suite of Data Search Services for Business Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Relevance Lab, a Cloud and DevOps company, today announced the launch of RL Catalyst AppInsights, a product built on AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry. It offers dynamic insights related to cost, health, cloud asset usage, compliance, and security with the ability to take appropriate actions for operational excellence. This helps customers to manage their multi-account dynamic application CMDB (Configuration Management Database). With the product now available on the ServiceNow Store, it will be easier for enterprises to download and try this for enhanced functionality on existing AWS and ServiceNow platforms without any additional costs.

