To the Editor: Polk county residents are you aware?

It is important that you, as a resident and taxpayer be aware of what our county government is deciding pertaining to the county and you. As a resident, have you attended a county board meeting, have you read the meeting minutes of the county board or committee meetings, or have you just read articles in the newspaper or had conversations with others concerning various county issues? In my opinion, newspaper articles, meeting minutes and conversations regarding county issues are informative, but they don’t tell the entire story.