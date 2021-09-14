CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, VA

303 Baywalk Dr, Lancaster, VA 22482

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Baywalk -a 55+ Community in the heart of Kilmarnock! Enjoy maintenance-free living! Lawn/mulching/snow/trash removal included! A short walk to coffee shop, restaurants +shopping! This one level, detached home is located in cul de sac, featuring a lovely screened porch with serene wooded view. Close proximity to Tides Inn, Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club + Marinas. Open floor plan. Features include new tile in kitchen, 42" white cabinets, large breakfast bar w/stools. recessed lighting, double stainless sinks, new luxury vinyl in kitchen, pantry, built in GE microwave, GE ceran top range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, French Doors leading to screened porch. Ceiling fans. Trane Heat pump/CA-2 years old. Utility room w/washer/dryer, shelving. Main bedroom w/ensuite bath, walk-in closet, private access to screened porch. Aggregate walkway & driveway. New faucets/fixtures. Gas fireplace w/new tile surround. Main bath features ceramic tile flooring, double sinks, new lighting, faucets & mirrors, shower, linen closet. Guest bedroom-carpet, double closet, ceiling fan Dining-new chandelier, open to LR. Gas fireplace +french doors, front & rear screened porch. Great Location!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kilmarnock, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Lancaster, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Recessed Lighting#Coffee Shop#Tile#Walk In Closet#Baywalk#Ge#French

Comments / 0

Community Policy