303 Baywalk Dr, Lancaster, VA 22482
Welcome to Baywalk -a 55+ Community in the heart of Kilmarnock! Enjoy maintenance-free living! Lawn/mulching/snow/trash removal included! A short walk to coffee shop, restaurants +shopping! This one level, detached home is located in cul de sac, featuring a lovely screened porch with serene wooded view. Close proximity to Tides Inn, Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club + Marinas. Open floor plan. Features include new tile in kitchen, 42" white cabinets, large breakfast bar w/stools. recessed lighting, double stainless sinks, new luxury vinyl in kitchen, pantry, built in GE microwave, GE ceran top range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, French Doors leading to screened porch. Ceiling fans. Trane Heat pump/CA-2 years old. Utility room w/washer/dryer, shelving. Main bedroom w/ensuite bath, walk-in closet, private access to screened porch. Aggregate walkway & driveway. New faucets/fixtures. Gas fireplace w/new tile surround. Main bath features ceramic tile flooring, double sinks, new lighting, faucets & mirrors, shower, linen closet. Guest bedroom-carpet, double closet, ceiling fan Dining-new chandelier, open to LR. Gas fireplace +french doors, front & rear screened porch. Great Location!richmond.com
