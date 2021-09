You are all invited to the Community Coming Together as One Praise and Worship Service to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Richards Park, 605 Matson St., Kershaw. Preaching will be 2-5 p.m., and the program will have a cross section of ministers and denominations each delivering a seven-minute sermonette on the theme, “Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself.”