Hoof It With Your Hound to Celebrate &Amp; Honor Survivors of Domestic Violence at Safenest’s 3rd Annual Run for Hope 5k – Funds Raised Will Support Safenest Pet Services (Pets Are Survivors Too)
LAS VEGAS — SafeNest, Southern Nevada’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence, will host the third-annual Run for Hope 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) run and 1-mile fun run/walk at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Dogs are welcome at the 2021 Run for...www.nevadabusiness.com
Comments / 0