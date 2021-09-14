CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros starter Jake Odorizzi placed on injured list

By Chandler Rome
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — The Astros placed starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after the righthander injured his right foot while covering first base. Odorizzi received an MRI prior to Tuesday’s game and was not available for interviews to provide more specificites about his injury. He left his start on Monday after 1 ⅓ innings. Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi could put no weight on his right foot after hitting the bag awkwardly while recording a putout against Nick Solak.

