ANDERSON — The origin of Madison County’s pickleball craze — at least a small part of it — can be traced to a cruise ship in the Caribbean. Four years ago, Kevin Huff and his wife were on an excursion to the Cayman Islands. They were planning to spend a day on Grand Cayman, but inclement weather prevented their ship from docking there that day. To pass the time, the couple decided to investigate a pickleball game taking place on one of the ship’s upper decks.

MADISON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO