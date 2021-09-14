CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Judge tosses lawsuit against Mormon church use of donations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge tossed out a lawsuit filed by James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor, against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a ruling issued Tuesday.

Huntsman had accused the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church of fraud and sought to recover millions of dollars in contributions, saying the church spent donations solicited for charity on commercial purposes. Judge Stephen Wilson rejected Huntsman’s claims and said that no reasonable juror would believe that Latter-day Saint leaders made false statements about how tithing funds would be used.

In a lawsuit filed in March, Huntsman said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church. He is the brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr.

He alleged that the church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work.

Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said the church is “grateful” the judge granted its motion for summary judgment in a statement Tuesday.

Huntsman’s attorney David Jonelis said they intend to appeal the ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
RELIGION
ksl.com

Judge tosses out James Huntsman's lawsuit seeking return of tithing

A federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a member of the Huntsman family who had sought the return of more than $5 million in tithing he gave to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a quarter of a century. (Spencer Hall) SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit from a film executive seeking the return of more than $5 million in tithing he'd given to the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over more than 20 years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are gathering in Poland starting on Sunday for a four-day child protection conference organized by the bishops’ conference and the Vatican’s child protection advisory commission.The location is significant, given around a dozen current and retired Polish bishops have been sanctioned by the Vatican in recent months for their repeated failures to...
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mormon Church#Mormon#Ap
Petaluma 360

Free speech lawsuit against city weakened with judge’s ruling

The Petaluma man ousted amid controversy from a city committee on policing and race relations appears poised to end his legal challenge after a federal judge last week refused to restore his place on the committee. District Judge John S. Tigar declined to force the Petaluma City Council to re-appoint...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
metalinjection

Judge Dimisses Rape & Death Threat Lawsuit Against MARILYN MANSON

Marilyn Manson recently pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in New Hampshire after spitting on a videographer during a concert in August 2019. Manson turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on July 8 after a warrant was out for his arrest in New Hampshire, and was subsequently booked and released on personal recognizance bail.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy