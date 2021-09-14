2021 Fall Harvest Car Show coming to Fort Morgan Friday Sept. 17-19
The 2021 Fall Harvest Car Show will take over downtown Fort Morgan this coming weekend, running from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. Participants are invited to register their cars in advance at www.fallharvestcarshow.org. The entry fee is $35 and includes a size small, medium, large or X-Large t-shirt, dash plaque, ballot, goody bag to the first 250 vehicles, door prize drawings and the awards ceremony.www.fortmorgantimes.com
Comments / 0