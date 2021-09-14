CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

2021 Fall Harvest Car Show coming to Fort Morgan Friday Sept. 17-19

By Maegan Olmstead
Fort Morgan Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Fall Harvest Car Show will take over downtown Fort Morgan this coming weekend, running from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. Participants are invited to register their cars in advance at www.fallharvestcarshow.org. The entry fee is $35 and includes a size small, medium, large or X-Large t-shirt, dash plaque, ballot, goody bag to the first 250 vehicles, door prize drawings and the awards ceremony.

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Fort Morgan, CO
