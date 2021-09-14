CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Derez De'Shon & Money Mu Connect On "Residue"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore artists like Rod Wave and Yung Bleu cemented their name in the rap game, it was Derez De'Shon that brought the sounds of "pain rap" to the masses. Singles like "Hardaway" became undeniable bangers that echoed through the streets while the Pain mixtape series produced records that fans continue to spin regularly. Unfortunately, this year has been particularly quiet on his end which likely means that he's been locking in the studio, preparing for the right time to pop out.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Loui & Shordie Shordie Connect On "Don't Play"

Atlanta rapper Loui has been slowly buzzing this year. Singles like "Shake That" gained an organic momentum that's made his infectious sound spread across America. However, it's the recent string of releases that followed projects like Wass Goin and Sincere that has fans absolutely ecstatic for what he has in store. Just a few months back, he appeared on Saweetie's surprise project, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 on the song, "Talkin' 'Bout."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Money Man Gets To The Bag On "Lil Feature"

The rap game is all about consistency, especially for independent artists. While rappers and creatives have more control over their art more than ever before, they also benefit from platforms like YouTube and Soundcloud where music can be freely uploaded into the world. This, of course, isn't anything new but very few artists are flooding the streets weekly with new music like Money Man.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Sends Subs On IG: "Internet Chatter Is Not Gangsta"

It's been nearly two years since Roddy Ricch unveiled his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Though it might be too early to declare it a classic, it's certainly produced a few records that have aged quite well since its release. However, fans, along with Jay-Z, have hoped that new music was in the pipeline. The rapper has been slowly revealing new information about the project since his appearance on Kanye West's Donda. However, he's yet to fully share a release date or a window of time when fans could expect its release.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Acknowledges His Uncanny Resemblance To Nav

There's been plenty of Drake doppelgangers who've gone viral due to their resemblance to the Canadian rapper. Over the weekend, a woman shared a video of herself with "Drake" who actually was a fan who looked similar and rocked the heart in his hair, similar to Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy hairstyle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Wave
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derez De Shon#Residue#Rapper
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
Wrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Wife Robe Photos Leak

Jinkee Pacquiao, the wife of the boxing star Manny Pacquiao was recently spotted with actor Adrien Brody. She took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with the actor. She was seen wearing a robe. Manny Pacquiao eyeing to run for President. The Filipino boxing great and senator Manny...
COMBAT SPORTS
HOT 97

Lil Mo Has More Words For Remy Ma, Vita Speaks Out + Fat Joe Addresses Everything

Although the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz was a successful show, one part of the battle didn’t go as planned. During the Verzuz, when Fat Joe and Ja were trash talking to each other, like the Dipset Vs. The Lox Verzuz, Fat Joe said something that offended Lil Mo and Vita. Before Mo and Vita got on stage, Joe referred to them as “dusty b*tches.” He said, “You got all those other dusty b*tches out there. You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy