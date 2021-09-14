Derez De'Shon & Money Mu Connect On "Residue"

It's been nearly two years since Roddy Ricch unveiled his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Though it might be too early to declare it a classic, it's certainly produced a few records that have aged quite well since its release. However, fans, along with Jay-Z, have hoped that new music was in the pipeline. The rapper has been slowly revealing new information about the project since his appearance on Kanye West's Donda. However, he's yet to fully share a release date or a window of time when fans could expect its release.

