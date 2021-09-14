CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More of your personal data could soon be sent to the IRS under proposed plan

5NEWS
5NEWS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Currently, financial institutions only have to report transactions of $10,000 or more to the IRS and this proposed plan would lower that to $600.

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 429

hail dictator biden
6d ago

it's all about power and control, the democrats are showing their inner dictator. big brother must control every aspect of your life

Reply(14)
362
Ashley Robbins
5d ago

Democrats will not be satisfied until they get all your money, then they will give a small portion back to you, maybe! It is time to stop the evil that has been elected. They will change how they are elected to insure they will stay in power & end all resistance! Guns will be next from citizens, they don’t care if criminals have them. By taking our guns, the last chance of resistance from citizens is gone! We must do what is necessary now, or it will be too late.

Reply(21)
218
Sandi Ewing
5d ago

this was all planed but Trump got in their way temporarily Americans are doomed under this administration and its voters. remember Evil breeds Evil. if I could go back in time I would never ever voted for the Satan's democrats. NEVER AGAIN!

Reply(2)
158
Related
Daily Mail

'Why are they snooping on an average Joe over a $600 payment': Fury as Biden tries to let IRS SNOOP on your bank accounts, Venmo, PayPal and crypto deals in plan that could 'violate the Fourth Amendment'

One key prong of President Biden's plan to bankroll Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan is to monitor every inflow and outflow of an individual's bank account. The Biden administration says such surveillance would target audits and prevent tax evasion, but some are concerned that it might run up against the Fourth Amendment and those who can't afford to fight tax audits or move their money into offshore accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Get This Email, Don't Open It, IRS Warns

Stimulus payments have aided millions of Americans over the last year after the heavy financial burden brought on by the pandemic. But while the promise of more money from the government is enticing to anyone, experts have long cautioned that the chances of a fourth stimulus payment nationwide are slim to none. That doesn't mean con artists aren't trying to capitalize on people's hopes that more money is on the way, however. The IRS is now warning taxpayers that scammers have been on the move with promises of additional payments, trying to reach people through their email. Read on to find out how to know if you're being targeted.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
pymnts

Yellen Asks Congress to Make Banks Report Taxpayer Cash Flows to IRS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS commissioner Charles Rettig have been pressuring lawmakers to give the IRS more information on taxpayers’ bank accounts. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that the Biden administration is trying to save the tax compliance proposal it put forward. The administration officials have asked Congress...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bruce Westerman
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

IRS push for more taxpayer info will ‘kill’ community banks, CEO says

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly looking to get more information and data about Americans’ financial activities from banks in order to crack down on tax dodgers and potentially recover billions in lost revenue. Florida Bankers Association CEO Alex Sanchez joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and said this move would "kill our community banks" and hurt small businesses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CW33

Who would pay more under the Democrats’ tax plan?

(AP) – House Democrats unveiled a sweeping proposal Monday for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life. The proposed top tax rate would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Collection#Tax Evasion#French#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: IRS Sending Out More Money This Week

Will you be getting a payment from the IRS in your bank account?. Millions of Americans are waiting and hoping for a fourth stimulus check as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages and as Americans experience high inflation, falling income, and reduced spending. With lawmakers working instead on other legislation,...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
IRS
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy