More of your personal data could soon be sent to the IRS under proposed plan

Stimulus payments have aided millions of Americans over the last year after the heavy financial burden brought on by the pandemic. But while the promise of more money from the government is enticing to anyone, experts have long cautioned that the chances of a fourth stimulus payment nationwide are slim to none. That doesn't mean con artists aren't trying to capitalize on people's hopes that more money is on the way, however. The IRS is now warning taxpayers that scammers have been on the move with promises of additional payments, trying to reach people through their email. Read on to find out how to know if you're being targeted.

