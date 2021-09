Coastal Cleanup Day volunteer registration is now open for Heal the Bay’s in-person group cleanups in Los Angeles County on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to Noon. This year, they’re hosting more than 25 inland, river, and beach sites, and they are very limited in capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions. They are excited to be safely coming back together as last year they were not able to gather in-person for Coastal Cleanup Day for the first time in three decades.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO