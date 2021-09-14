CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Young Adult Creates Sustainable Skin Care Line

By Libby Hopkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayla Gibbs is a 21-year-old local resident who has a passion for sustainability and living an eco-conscious lifestyle. She is also the owner of Naeemah’s Natural Essentials, which is an eco-friendly body and skin care line. “I started my company in 2016 when I was just 16 years old,” Gibbs...

