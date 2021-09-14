Young Adult Creates Sustainable Skin Care Line

With so many skin care products available, including cleansers, moisturizers and cosmetics, it can be difficult to know which products to choose. While understanding your skin type can help you choose products formulated for your skin, it’s still possible that you’ll end up with a product that irritates your skin. Sometimes, a skin care ingredient, such as one of the preservatives, can trigger a condition called allergic contact dermatitis, which can cause your skin to become red, itchy and swollen. Fortunately, board-certified dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say testing skin care products on several small areas of your skin first can help predict whether you’ll experience a negative skin reaction.

