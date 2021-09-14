CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Commissioners hesitant about Collier County storm risk feasibility study

By Lydia Nusbaum
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlS4f_0bwD08zp00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County commissioners are hesitant to jump on board with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s feasibility study to reduce storm risk.

The study suggests projects that would cost millions of dollars to protect the county. Some recommendations include six-foot floodwalls, surge barriers, and floodproofing buildings.

The complete study is expected to be released soon. The commission could then say whether they wanted to move forward with the projects.

“That’s a recipe for disaster. And I think we can do a lot better,” said Commissioner Penny Taylor representing District 4.

Taylor said the projects are too expensive. She is also concerned about the repercussions of taking federal dollars for the projects.

Taylor asked the board Tuesday to stop any future consideration of the study.

“And not entertain that we might reach out to them for future information or work. I think the public needs to know this,” she said.

The other commissioners did not want to shoot down future discussions about the study. They want to see the final report and look at ideas from it.

“The goal was to receive the information to be able to analyze the information from our own communities perspective to make our own decisions as to what was best for our community,” said Commissioner William McDaniel representing District 5.

For the projects to move forward, they would need approval and funding from the federal government.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Taylor
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy