Commissioners hesitant about Collier County storm risk feasibility study

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County commissioners are hesitant to jump on board with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s feasibility study to reduce storm risk.

The study suggests projects that would cost millions of dollars to protect the county. Some recommendations include six-foot floodwalls, surge barriers, and floodproofing buildings.

The complete study is expected to be released soon. The commission could then say whether they wanted to move forward with the projects.

“That’s a recipe for disaster. And I think we can do a lot better,” said Commissioner Penny Taylor representing District 4.

Taylor said the projects are too expensive. She is also concerned about the repercussions of taking federal dollars for the projects.

Taylor asked the board Tuesday to stop any future consideration of the study.

“And not entertain that we might reach out to them for future information or work. I think the public needs to know this,” she said.

The other commissioners did not want to shoot down future discussions about the study. They want to see the final report and look at ideas from it.

“The goal was to receive the information to be able to analyze the information from our own communities perspective to make our own decisions as to what was best for our community,” said Commissioner William McDaniel representing District 5.

For the projects to move forward, they would need approval and funding from the federal government.