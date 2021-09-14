The Raucous History of Watkinsville, Georgia’s Eagle Tavern

Legend holds that when the University of Georgia trustees were searching for a spot to establish the school in the late 1700s, they considered Watkinsville, then a stagecoach crossroads ten miles south of modern-day Athens. Its one downside, according to the trustees: the Eagle Tavern. “The tavern had drinking, gambling, dancing, and music,” says Joann Hubert, who works at the Oconee County Welcome Center. “So, the trustees opted for a farm in the middle of nowhere.” (Ironically, that farmland is now downtown Athens, home to roughly eighty bars in a single square mile.)