The Center for Career Development Continues with a Hybrid Approach

Whether you have a degree already, are on your way to one, or just want to focus on your field in a meaningful way, continuing education is always a good path. Many careers and employers actually require advanced training or professional development to keep employee skills sharp and relevant as a field evolves, especially now that online learning makes it more accessible than ever. Upskilling or continuing education can expand your knowledge in a specific area or provide you with credentials to start a new career in a completely different field. It can help you become a more productive, efficient, and valuable worker. Upskilling also demonstrates to employers that you are committed to your job and ready to advance in your career.

