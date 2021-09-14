CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

Press Release: Ellis County opposes federal vaccine mandate

By Iris Bekker
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

Ellis County Commissioners have agreed to adopt a resolution to oppose the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate. County Judge Todd Little calls the vaccine mandate both unconstitutional and un-American.

