Warsaw, IN

One-Vehicle Accident

Times-Union Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver escaped serious injury after veering off CR 325E while northbound, near CR 300N, Monday. The vehicle ended up in a ditch in a treeline. Harold Fretz, 51, Warsaw, was driving a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to Sgt. Chris Francis, public information officer, Kosciusko?County Sheriff’s Office. Fretz was transported to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KCSO, Pierceton Police Department, Lutheran EMS, Plain Township Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded.

