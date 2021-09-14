CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford library site of 9/11 pictorial exhibit

Library director Amy Henderson studies the 9/11 exhibit at the Oxford Public Library. Submitted photo

An exhibit entitled “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” is on display at the Oxford Public Library through Sept. 30.

The Sept. 11 story is told with 14 posters of archival photographs featuring witnesses and survivors of the attacks. The purpose is to explore the consequences of terrorism on people’s lives and their communities. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum created the educational exhibit with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.

“Most adults today remember this day and how it affected their lives,” wrote library director Amy Henderson in a press release. “This exhibition allows us to have a conversation with our community about an event that tied us all together.”

More information about the exhibition is available at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s website.

The library, at 110 East 6th St., is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

