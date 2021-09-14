Hiawatha Community Foundation looking for matching dollars for Match Day 2022

After a successful first match day, the Hiawatha Community Foundation is planning Give Back to Move Forward Match Day 2022. Virginia Freese, board president of the HCF, said currently the group is looking for matching dollars to be used in the 2022 event. Anyone can provide matching dollars. She said, for example, ag producers could benefit from the Gift of Grain program while assisting in upholding current organizations that exist in the Hiawatha community which have open funds within the Hiawatha Community Foundation while receiving a significant tax savings.