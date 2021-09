Kevin O’Leary, a member of the cast of “Shark Tank,” has stated that he will not leave any inheritance to his children. Kevin O’Leary, a cast member on the reality television show “Shark Tank,” is reported to be worth $400 million. The Canadian billionaire and media celebrity, on the other hand, has no intention of leaving his fortune to his children. This is why.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO