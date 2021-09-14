CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DoorDash responds to being sued by the City of Chicago

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Jarvis-Shean, Vice President of Communications and Policy for DoorDash, joins Anna to discuss the City of Chicago suing DoorDash. The city alleges DoorDash engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices. How does DoorDash respond to those allegations?

Chicago versus food delivery services

The city of Chicago is suing GrubHub and DoorDash for unfair business practices with restaurants. Host Jon Hansen was joined by the co-owner of Fifty/50 restaurant group Scott Weiner, to talk about the city lawsuit. The two discuss Scott’s experience with the food delivery services, revenue, the Chicago tax, and more.
Ald. Hopkins on Mexican Independence Day gridlock downtown: ‘If we could formalize it…that would be a much more attractive alternative for everyone

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to address the second night of traffic gridlock, and unauthorized parties that occured in the downtown area and Lake Shore Drive due to impromptu Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
City of Chicago Public Notice

The City of Chicago’s Office of Budget and Management, along with various HUD-Funded City Departments, will host a public hearing on the 2022 Draft Action Plan and 2021 Final Action Plan on:. Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Public Hearing will begin at 5:30 pm. Virtual Public Hearing Link:. The 2022 Draft...
Chicago may start suing gang members for damages

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack the gangs that are responsible for much of the gun violence in the city: Sue them to take their belongings. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’ll introduce on Monday an ordinance that would allow the city to...
John Dillinger Memorabilia Being Shopped To Chicago Museums

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — John Dillinger’s submachine gun and even his original tombstone are part of a collection of artifacts that could find a new home in Chicago. A Northwest Indiana tourism group is reaching out to Chicago museums to see if any are interested in the pieces. The Indianapolis-born Dillinger was one of America’s most notorious criminals. He and his gang pulled off a bloody string of bank robberies across the Midwest in the 1930s. The FBI says that Dillinger’s gang killed 10 people, but Dillinger was never convicted of murder. Dillinger was awaiting trial in the slaying of an East Chicago police...
OTL #779: Preserving democracy and media, An update on Chicago’s TIF program

Mike Stephen discusses the future of media and democracy with Nikki Usher, associate professor of journalism at the University of Illinois and author of News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism, and talks to civic educator and public defender Tom Tresser about the latest in the Chicago TIF saga. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin give some love to media and democracy. Yay, democracy!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/18/2021) – David Hochberg with MEAGAros Joe, realtor Jill Van Riet, Dykstra Home Services’ Rich Dykstra Jr., tax attorney Steven A. Leahy, and Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Jill Van Reit of Compass Real Estate about what Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners need to know if they’re considering putting their home on the market. Next, Rich Dykstra Jr. of Dykstra Home Services joined the show to talk about how to prep your home’s heating as winter months approach. Then, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy shares how small businesses can structure themselves to avoid owing more taxes than they need to. Newest Home Sweet Home Chicago guest Frank Wasilewski, Vice President of Sales at Access Elevator talks in home elevators, lifts and modifications. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
DoorDash Is Suing NYC to Keep Your Data All To Themselves

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Do you order Chinese three nights a week, get your egg and cheese on a blueberry bagel, or add mayo to everything?. DoorDash...
Food Delivery Apps Are Suing NYC and Other Cities

These days, food delivery apps have more suits than Barney Stinson. DoorDash sued New York City yesterday over a law that would make the delivery app share customer data—including names, emails, phone numbers, and delivery addresses—with the restaurants fulfilling its orders. And that’s the second time DoorDash sued NYC...this week.
Marc Ayers of The Humane Society talks pet sale bans in Illinois and more

Marc Ayers, Illinois Director for The Humane Society of the United States, joins Steve Dale to discuss the news regarding Ayers’ mother’s untimely passing from COVID-19 as a result of those who are unvaccinated. In addition they address how Illinois is now the 5th State to ban sales of dogs and cats at pet retail stores.
CVS Looking To Fill 25,000 Jobs Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply. On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position. Minimum wage is $15 per hour. If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.
Pritzker Administration Announces Prime Sites Capital Program To Boost Investment And Job Creation In Illinois

CHICAGO—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new program designed to attract investment to Illinois from companies that will create well-paying jobs and expand the state’s foothold in high-growth industries. The Prime Sites program is a highly competitive capital grant opportunity for companies proposing large-scale development projects that will create at least 50 well-paying jobs for Illinois residents. This Continue Reading
