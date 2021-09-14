Sega Releases Its First Patch For Sonic Colors Ultimate On Nintendo Switch

The gaming industry is one of the only places where you can release an unfinished product and not have to worry about the consequences. Sonic Colors Ultimate is yet another example of the “release it now, patch it later “ slogan.” SEGA treated its beloved mascot with the same respect as a neglectful father to their unwanted child. The game seems to take longer to load levels than the original Wii version by a whole 10 seconds, especially if you have Epilepsy. You can see it all in the video below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO