Sega Releases Its First Patch For Sonic Colors Ultimate On Nintendo Switch

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sonic Colors Ultimate arrived on the Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago some players began encountering all sorts of issues. We had a look ourselves and were also able to replicate these issues by following certain steps. Although there were problems present in other versions of the game, the...

www.nintendolife.com

