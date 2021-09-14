Canton Woods Senior Center: Flu shot clinic is Sept. 17

BALDWINSVILLE — It’s time to get your annual flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu shot can reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from influenza.

Canton Woods Senior Center is hosting a flu shot clinic at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, sponsored by Rite Aid. Please bring your insurance information. Masks are required. We are planning this to be an indoor clinic.

Speaking of vaccines, Canton Woods requires first-time visitors to sign a waiver and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Based on the CDC recommendations for Onondaga County, the village of Baldwinsville is requiring face masks be worn by everyone inside the Canton Woods Senior Center building.

Canton Woods Senior Center is open for activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday offering a full schedule of programs. Unvaccinated people may attend, but can participate only in programs where social distance can be maintained.

Walk for the Woods

Help support your senior center in person or virtually with our annual fundraiser, Walk for the Woods! Visit baldwinsville.org or call 315-638-4536 to register.

The in-person walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 (rain or shine), starting at Canton Woods. The virtual walk is Sept. 1-30. Participate anywhere, any time, at your convenience. Walk for the Woods 2021 is sponsored by Michel Tax and Accounting Services and Overhead Door.

Senior nutrition

The PEACE, Inc., senior nutrition program has exciting news: The congregate senior lunch program has resumed indoor dining in all Onondaga County senior centers.

Canton Woods now has the PEACE lunch hot meal served in the dining room for fully vaccinated individuals. You will be asked to show proof of vaccination. The take-away meal will also continue for those who are unvaccinated or who prefer not to dine inside at this time.

Lunch is available at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 per meal. You must call the center to make a reservation for both lunch programs.

If you’re in need of groceries, sign up for Food $en$e. This program, brought to you by the Food Bank of Central New York, helps stretch your food buying dollars and is open to everyone and available each month. The cost is $20.50 per package.

Call Canton Woods to request the October package list or call the Food Bank at 315-437-1899 for more information.

Fall fitness programs

Canton Woods Fitness programs are up and running!

Canton Woods offers a free Falls Prevention Class led by a licensed physical therapist at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The following classes require fees payable to the instructor:

Tai Chi: 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Senior Aerobics Workout: 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga with Certified Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16 and 23, and Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Zumba: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15 and 29

Other activities

Art Group will meet in person at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Weather permitting, the art group will meet in the pavilion; otherwise, the group will meet inside the center.

The next Canton Woods Book Club meeting takes place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. We will be discussing “The Elephant Whisperer” by Lawrence Anthony. Start reading and join the lively discussion!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in the village of Baldwinsville. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit baldwinsville.org/canton-woods-senior-center/ or call 315-638-4536.