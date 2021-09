Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night match-up between Orlando City (10-5-8, 38 points) and CF Montreal (8-8-7, 31 points) at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). This is the first of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season, with Montreal returning to Orlando on Oct. 20 and the Lions closing the season on the road in Canada on Nov. 7. If you’re unfamiliar with this new name, the club was formerly known as the Montreal Impact but is now officially Club de Foot Montreal.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO