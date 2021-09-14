Enrique Mazzola eager to finally take the Lyric Opera reins with “Macbeth”

For the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic, conductor Enrique Mazzola was as frantic about the future as most of us. “In March of last year,” he said, “when the cancellations started, of course, I had a feeling of frustration. After a couple of months, this sense of frustration became a reaction, a very beautiful artists’s reaction. We have to do something. We must react. We have to make music. Let’s make music. And from then on, I never stopped making music.”