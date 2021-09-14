CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from Brazilian meatpackers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from some Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the suspension took place on Sept. 6 and affected five slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais state.

"Technical information about the case has already been sent to the health authorities in Saudi Arabia," it said. "Meetings are being held, but there is still no provision for the lifting of suspensions."

Valor Economico newspaper had reported the suspension late on Monday.

Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, had already temporarily suspended its shipments to its No. 1 customer China after confirming the atypical mad cow disease cases, in line with a health protocol signed between the two countries. read more

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday beef exports to China remain suspended over the mad cow cases, adding it could not yet determine a timeframe for the shipments to resume.

Two associations representing beef companies, Abiec and Abrafrigo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

French submarine dispute could torpedo EU-Australia trade talks

New Delhi (CNN Business) — France is threatening to block talks on a planned free trade agreement between Europe and Australia after the Australian government ditched a huge deal to buy French submarines. The French government has been seething ever since Australia abandoned its $90 billion Australian dollars ($65 billion)...
ECONOMY
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
The Guardian

ESL Teacher, Saudi Arabia

M2r Education are working with this leading education company who need ESL teachers to join for the new academic year. All roles are based Tabouk, Qassim and Abha. Must be in Saudi now. Qualifications and Responsibilities. BA + ESL qualification. Min 2 full years of full time, relevant teaching experience.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Mad Cow Disease#Brazilian#South American#Agriculture Ministry#Valor Economico
AFP

US reassures livid France after Australia scraps submarine deal

The United States on Thursday struggled to contain the fallout after France furiously protested Australia's scrapping of a major arms deal in favor of US nuclear submarines. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new three-way alliance among the United States, Australia and Britain that features the submarines -- a key asset to challenge an increasingly assertive China in the decades to come. China voiced anger -- as did France, which called off a Washington gala to celebrate America's oldest alliance and accused Biden, in whom it placed high hopes, of being no different than his "America First" predecessor Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was "very angry" over the loss of what he once called "the contract of the century," which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when signed in 2016.
WORLD
insideedition.com

Camel Carvings Found in Saudi Arabia Are From Prehistoric Era

In 2018, a series of animal carvings made on a massive scale were found in Saudi Arabia and scientists now say that they date to the prehistoric era, BBC reported. The camel-like carvings, which were carved into rock faces are likely to be the oldest large-scale animal reliefs in the world, the Journal of Archaeological Science said in a recent study.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Saudi Arabia signs agreements with Pfizer and AstraZeneca -SPA

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) including a pact with the latter to set up clinical research centres, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday. The Ministry of Investment announced the AstraZeneca deal on Twitter. Pfizer...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Cargill, National Beef Targeted in House Meatpacking Covid Probe

National Beef’s case rate may be three to five times higher. Cargill Inc. and National Beef Packing Co. are targets of an investigation led by the House’s No. 3 Democrat into Covid-19 outbreaks at major meatpacking plants. House Majority Whip. Jim Clyburn. (D-S.C.), the chairman of the Select Subcommittee on...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
travelmole.com

MSC Bellissima extending Saudi Arabia deployment

MSC Cruises is extending the deployment of MSC Bellissima in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea. It will continue for the winter 2021/2022 season, after a successful inaugural season this summer. MSC Bellissima has been sailing out of Jeddah since July. MSC Bellissima will replace MSC Magnifica, which was previously...
WORLD
power-technology.com

Riyadh Switching Substation, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Switching Substation is a 380kV substation located in Substation No – 9097, Riyadh, Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh Switching Substation project’s construction has begun in 2021. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2023. Riyadh Switching Substation project, which is a new substation, will be operated by...
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Emirates resumes services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

Emirates has restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will resume flights to St Petersburg in Russia from October 8, 2021. On Saturday September 11, Emirates started operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

U.S. removes missile defenses from Saudi Arabia

The U.S. has withdrawn its most advanced missile defense system from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while the country faces persistent air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Tens of thousands of American forces remain in the Arabian Peninsula, but Gulf Arab nations are...
MILITARY
Travel Weekly

Manchester regains air link to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudia is relaunching flights between Manchester and Jeddah in December after a gap of almost two years. The Saudi Arabian flag carrier began operating the route in 2014 and it had grown to become one of Manchester airport’s most important links to the Middle East prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

SkyUp to increase Saudi Arabia service in 2022

CEO Dmytro Seroukhov said the airline intends to grow its flight program next year. Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines plans to expand its schedule to Saudi Arabia in 2022 following a successful summer season. The carrier operated its first charter flights from Lviv (LWO) to Al-Qasim (ELQ) in June and has since...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kiwaradio.com

Cases of BSE suspend Brazilian beef exports to China

IARN — Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), or in layman’s terms, Mad Cow Disease has reared its ugly head in Brazil once again. On Friday, it was announced that two cases of “atypical” BSE were found in two different processing locations in the country. Brazil immediately halted its exports to China while it further investigates the situation. This halt is part of bilateral protocol between the two countries. According to the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry, there is no immediate threat to animals of the population at this time.
AGRICULTURE
mobileworldlive.com

Zain to sell majority of Saudi Arabia towers unit

Zain Saudi Arabia accepted offers from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and two other investors to sell stakes totalling 80 per cent of its towers infrastructure valued at $807 million. In a filing with the Saudi Stock Exchange, the operator stated its board approved non-binding offers which will result in...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Saudi Arabia slashes fuel prices in Asia

• Saudi Arabia is world’s top exporter of crude oil. • The cut in prices is because of the pandemic situation. Saudi Arabia, is one of the top oil exporters in the world. The country has now slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy