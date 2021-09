AVON PARK — The Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament recently took place at River Greens Golf Club. The format was a four person scramble with four flights. This event was organized by Lisa Lovett and it was a huge success. It was a beautiful sunny day with a slight breeze and the course was in great shape. There was a great turnout for the event with 148 golfers making up 37 teams.

