Rapper G-Eazy was allegedly involved in a bar brawl last week. PEOPLE reports that the 32-year-old rapper, real name Gerald Gillum, was arrested on Monday afternoon due to his connection with an altercation that took place near the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York City around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 10. During the fight, one man was punched by the rapper which resulted In redness and swelling on his head, but he ultimately refused medical attention at the time. Another man was also punched.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO